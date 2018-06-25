ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia says a delegation from longtime rival Eritrea is visiting this week for the first time in two decades after surprising gestures by both sides aimed at ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry gives no details on the expected visit. The two countries broke off diplomatic relations when a two-year border war began in 1998 and killed tens of thousands. The East African nations have skirmished a number of times since then.

Ethiopia’s reformist new prime minister early this month shocked the country by fully embracing a 2000 peace deal that ended the war. Eritrea’s longtime President Isaias Afwerki noted the “positive signals” and announced he would send a delegation to “gauge current developments directly and in depth” and plan future steps.

