HARARE, Zimbabwe — Ethiopian authorities are in Zimbabwe to learn how best to conduct an election, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, which faced criticism over July’s disputed vote.

Like Zimbabwe, Ethiopia has a new leader promising reforms including a “free and fair election” in 2020.

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission says on Twitter the visit by National Electoral Board of Ethiopia members is “confirmation that ZEC’s conduct of the last general elections was impressive.”

Zimbabwe’s main opposition unsuccessfully challenged the election in court, alleging manipulation. Some Western observer missions criticized the largely peaceful process.

Ethiopia’s former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn chaired the African Union’s election observer mission to Zimbabwe. The state-run Zimbabwe Herald quotes the chairwoman of Ethiopia’s elections body as saying he suggested this visit: “We really got a good impression about it.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.