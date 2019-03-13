Chinese relatives of victims who died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 airliner visit the scene south of Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Mulugeta Ayene/AP)

Ethio­pian Airlines announced Wednesday that it would send the voice and data recorders from its ill-fated Flight 302 to be analyzed abroad, as more countries said they were banning planes of the same type from operating in their airspace.

The data from the two flight recorders, commonly known as the “black boxes,” are eagerly awaited as worry grows that the cause of Sunday’s crash could be related to an automated system aboard the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft that went down in Ethi­o­pia minutes after taking off en route to Nairobi. The same type of plane also crashed shortly after takeoff in October in Indonesia.

After China grounded the plane on Monday, several countries followed suit, including much of Europe. The latest bans were issued by India, Egypt, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong.

Ethio­pian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam told CNN on Tuesday that the boxes would be sent abroad “because we don’t have the equipment here” to analyze their data. He said the boxes could possibly go to the United States or to a European country closer to Ethi­o­pia “in the interest of proximity and speed.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has stood by the embattled American airplane manufacturer and has said there is no basis for grounding the aircraft — a stand that has left the agency increasingly isolated.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, use of the 737 Max has plummeted around the world. On Sunday, the day Flight 302 crashed outside Addis Ababa killing all 157 passengers and crew on board, more than 1,250 Max 8 flights were tracked. That number had dropped to 718 by Tuesday. Canadian and American carriers remain the last major airlines using the plane.



An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft arriving from Toronto prepares to land at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, British Columbia on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

While Tewolde of Ethio­pian Airlines said the cause of the crash was not yet clear, he noted that there were “questions without answers on the airplane.”

Following the crash in Indonesia of a Lion Air flight shortly after takeoff, Boeing issued a bulletin warning about potential issues with an automated anti-stalling system on that model plane that could push the nose down.

Tewolde side the bulletin was distributed to all pilots flying the plane. “The pilots were well briefed on the air ordinance filed,” he said.

