ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — An Ethiopian official says a notorious special police force in the country’s Somali region killed 41 people and wounded 20 others as ethnic violence poses a challenge to the reformist new prime minister.

Local spokesman Miski Mohammed says the Liyu Police attacked Sunday in East Hararghe while people fled fearing further attacks. Regional spokesman Negeri Lencho has said those targeted were ethnic Oromos.

Months of tensions between Somalis and Oromos in Ethiopia have displaced more than a million people.

The Somali region’s president, Abdi Mohammed Omar, resigned in recent days after deadly violence in the regional capital, Jigjiga, between Somalis and local ethnic minorities destroyed churches and businesses.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has encouraged peace among ethnic groups but hundreds of thousands are displaced amid multiple inter-communal disputes.

