The book called “Medemer” aims at inclusivity and consensus in a country with scores of ethnic groups and a rising problem of ethnic unrest. The book comes as the country faces a national election next year.

Abiy’s book is launching both in Ethiopia and the United States, which has a large diaspora community.

Exhibitors in the capital, Addis Ababa, have told The Associated Press they were forced out of a conference hall for the launch.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD