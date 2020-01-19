Toward that end, Borrell has suggested sending European forces to Libya to monitor a cease-fire, if the rival sides sign such an agreement in Berlin later Sunday.

“We should be ready to participate in any kind of efforts in order not to just complain, but to be assertive and be part of the solution,” he said. Past failure to enforce the arms embargo on Libya “doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try now,” Borrell said, adding that there was an increased urgency because of the deepening proxy war in the country.

A draft of the proposed communique called on “all parties concerned to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire.” It also called on countries backing the warring factions to “refrain from any activities exacerbating the conflict or inconsistent” with the U.N. embargo or the cease-fire, “including the financing of military capabilities or the recruitment of mercenaries.”

Adding to the chorus of voices calling for greater European engagement was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said British forces could play a role in monitoring any cease-fire.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said it is possible that German troops will be deployed to Libya but stressed that will happen only if a permanent cease-fire is agreed to. If that happens Sunday, Germany will be able to “say very quickly what our contribution could look like,” she said.

The one-day summit, which attracted many of the world’s most influential leaders, was the most significant attempt yet by the United States and Europe to remain relevant in Libya, after years of watching from the sidelines. The event, proposed last summer, came to fruition only after Russia and Turkey — which support rival sides in the conflict — stepped up their engagement to shape the future of the country.

Even if a lasting truce is signed here in Berlin, it remains questionable whether the commitments will be the first step in a gradual winding down of one of the world’s most internationalized wars. Cease-fire pacts have been broken numerous times in Libya since the nation descended into civil war following the 2011 Arab Spring.

Russia and Turkey view Libya as central to their economic and geostrategic ambitions in the Middle East and North Africa. Regional powers such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia see Libya through the lens of ideology and counterterrorism. Over the years, all have meddled in Libya’s affairs and consistently violated an international arms embargo, the enforcement of which is widely seen as essential for any peace to take root.

Meanwhile, on the ground, there are signs that the warring sides have used the relative lull in the fighting to bolster their positions. In the capital, Tripoli, pro-government militias have gained confidence with the arrival of hundreds of pro-Turkey Syrian fighters and a Turkish air defense system to bolster the U.N.-installed government. In renegade commander Khalifa Hifter’s eastern stronghold of Benghazi, reports have surfaced about the arrival of fresh arms shipments from abroad.

On the eve of the summit, pro-Hifter forces blockaded key oil ports in a show of strength, Tripoli-based oil officials that oil production could halt within five days.

On Sunday, reports emerged of fighting in Tripoli, including heavy artillery. On Saturday, there were reports of an airstrike on the southwestern town of Abu Grein.

Finding a solution to end the spiraling chaos has long been plagued by divisions among European countries over Libya policy and a lack of strong engagement by the United States and other Western powers.

Last year, Hifter’s forces swept across Libya and launched an offensive on Tripoli in the very week that the United Nations was trying to hold a peace conference.

Yet his advance was met by silence from the international community, emboldening the 76-year-old would-be strongman, analysts said. While Italy and other European powers backed the Tripoli government, known as the Government of National Accord, France backed Hifter, viewing him as Libya’s best hope. Italy and France have dueling economic interests in Libya, centered over oil and gas resources.

Washington sent mixed signals, with Congress and the State Department voicing support for the GNA, but President Trump endorsing Hifter’s offensive in a telephone call in April.

In September, Kremlin-backed mercenaries joined Hifter’s forces on the front lines. By November, as Europe and the United States failed to act against Russia, the GNA turned to Turkey for help. Ankara, which was already providing drones, weapons and military advisers, agreed to ratchet up its military support.

In exchange, the Tripoli government signed a controversial deal with Turkey guaranteeing Mediterranean Sea oil and gas drilling rights. That angered Greece, Cyprus and the European Union, as well as Egypt, all of which covet the sea’s resources.

The sudden entry of Russia and Turkey on the Libyan landscape became a wake-up call for Europe and the United States. In additional to the concerns about Islamist terrorism and migrants flowing through Libya to Europe, the country now posed economic and security threats, as well.

In addition to the Mediterranean Sea deal, Ankara is poised to gain about $18 billion in contracts suspended after Moammar Gaddafi’s fall. Moscow, too, stands to gain billions in arms and construction contracts. It views Libya as a geostrategic asset, to build bases that could serve as a passageway to Africa. Russia also views Libya as an ideological platform to undermine NATO, divide the E.U. and discredit the West, according to Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert at the Clingendael Institute in The Hague.

Borrell conceded that it is “not a secret” that Europe has failed to present a united stance.