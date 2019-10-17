His legal team and the Mozambican government argued in a South African court Thursday that Mozambique’s legal system can effectively prosecute him.
But lawyers for South Africa’s government argue that Mozambique has not shown eagerness to prosecute him.
Companies set up by Mozambique’s secret services and the defense ministry secretly borrowed $2 billion to set up projects that never materialized but allegedly enriched local and foreign players.
The scandal has hurt the southern African nation’s economy.
