South Africa’s justice minister decided to review his predecessor’s decision to have Chang extradited to Mozambique instead. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has asserted that Mozambique has not shown seriousness in prosecuting him.

Mozambique’s government wants the court, not the justice minister, to decide where Chang should go. It has argued that Lamola is biased in favor of the U.S. government.

