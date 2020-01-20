The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Images shared online showed injured people with bandages and blood on their bodies being treated at a hospital.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion.
While such explosions are rare in Khartoum, the city has suffered from insecurity in recent months. Police found at least three people slain in unclear circumstances in different parts of the capital over the past two weeks.
