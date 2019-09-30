MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels on Monday launched two attacks on U.S. and European military targets, officials said.

The first attack was on a military airstrip which is a base for U.S. and Somalia forces in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia. A suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at the gate of the Belidogle airstrip, said Yusuf Abdourahman, a security official with the Lower Shabelle regional administration. Bursts of gunfire could be heard across the base after bombing, suggesting an ongoing attack on the base.