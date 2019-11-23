Elman was killed Wednesday while traveling in a heavily fortified base next to the international airport in Somalia’s capital.

The African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia on Friday said preliminary investigations indicated that she was hit by a stray bullet. It said there was no record of a firearm being discharged inside the base at the time.

Elman’s family called such statements unhelpful.

Elman was the latest member of the Somali diaspora to be killed while helping to rebuild the country.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD