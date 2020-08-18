Tens of thousands Malians have flooded the capital in recent months, accusing Keïta of botching the response to a fast-spreading Islamist insurgency while allowing the nation’s economy to crumble.

The coronavirus pandemic further fanned frustrations after state lockdowns pushed many people out of school and work.

The Norwegian and French embassies both warned their citizens in Mali to stay home on Tuesday.

“The embassy has been notified of a mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako,” the Norwegian Embassy wrote in an alert.

A French military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, described the scene as a “likely coup” attempt.

Soldiers detained the president of the National Assembly and the finance minister, according to local journalists. Troops also closed public squares and erected barricades on roads.

Tensions have mounted as Mali grapples with extremists loyal to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. The militants emerged eight years ago in the country’s north and have since spilled over the border into Burkina Faso and Niger.

Hundreds of West African soldiers have died trying to vanquish the scourge, which has rendered much of Mali’s countryside uninhabitable.

Five Malian infantrymen died earlier this month when suspected terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the central region.

Protesters — led by an influential conservative imam, Mahmoud Dicko — invoked the chaos as they filled the streets of normally peaceful Bamako this summer, condemning what they call a weak security strategy beset by corruption.

They have also taken issue with the Malian army’s heavy-handed responses in rural communities, which, they say, have led to the deaths of innocent villagers. The Malian president’s office has said such incidents are under investigation.

Dicko’s June 5 Movement will not stop protesting until Keïta resigns, demonstrators have said.

Other West African leaders have traveled to Bamako to hold peace talks with both parties, including the presidents of Senegal, Ghana, Niger and Nigeria.