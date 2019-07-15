

A worker from the World Health Organization (WHO) decontaminates the doorway of a house on a plot where two cases of Ebola were found, in the village of Mabalako, in eastern Congo Monday, June 17, 2019. (Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro/AP)

Congo’s Health Ministry confirmed the first case of the Ebola virus in the city of Goma late Sunday night, in what could be a major escalation for the outbreak raging in the country.

Goma is home to more than a million people and lies directly on Congo’s border with Rwanda, where tens of thousands cross on foot daily.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak has spread through Congo’s North Kivu and Ituri provinces for almost exactly one year. A small number of cases were confirmed but quickly contained in neighboring Uganda in June after a Congolese family sought treatment there.

With the arrival of the case in Goma, the virus is now present in two cities of more than a million people, Goma and Butembo.

The new case in Goma traveled there from Butembo by bus, according to the Health Ministry. All the passengers of the bus are set to be given an experimental vaccination that has proven largely successful. Then health workers will follow up with all contacts made by the confirmed case as well as all the passengers.

“Because of the speed with which the patient was identified and isolated, and the identification of all the other bus passengers coming from Butembo, the risk of it spreading in the rest of the city of Goma is small,” the ministry said in a statement.





Health workers worry that some cases — if not whole transmission chains — are in places inaccessible because of poor infrastructure or insecurity, making the extent of the outbreak hard to fully measure.

The area where the outbreak is taking place is also home to one of Congo’s most protracted and violent conflicts — a patchwork of ethnic militias, vigilantes, and government-aligned forces. Fighting has at times targeted the Ebola response, hampering it and leading to spurts of new cases. The current outbreak is the second worst ever, after an epidemic between 2013 and 2016 killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa.

