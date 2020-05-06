Aid groups worry that the new flooding complicates efforts to cope with both the coronavirus pandemic and the worst locust outbreak Kenya has seen in 70 years.
Save the Children has said the three natural disasters will devastate the chances of survival for malnourished children in Kenya and neighboring Somalia and Ethiopia especially as crops are destroyed.
