There was no word of any deaths.
The official said an additional 51,000 people are in danger, but efforts are underway including airlifts by Ethiopia’s military.
Photos posted on social media show residents surrounded by fast-flowing waters and attempting to save their animals.
Ethiopia’s Afar region is mostly inhabited by nomadic herders and is home to the Danakil Depression, a popular tourist area that has been called the hottest place on Earth.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.