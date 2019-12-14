“While this trial is a positive step toward accountability for some of his alleged crimes, he remains wanted for heinous crimes committed against the Sudanese people,” said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes in August.

AD

The 75-year-old former dictator is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to government-backed attacks in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the 2000s. But Bashir remained untouched for more nearly a decade after the ICC arrest warrant was issued, often taunting the international community by traveling in African and Middle Eastern nations without being detained.

AD

Saturday’s verdict in Khartoum arrived a year after Sudanese protesters took the streets, staging massive demonstrations and sit-ins against Bashir’s rule. In April, Sudan’s military buckled to the nationwide populist pressure and ousted him. The uprising eventually led to the creation of a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians.

AD