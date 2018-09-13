Kofi Annan’s son Kojo Annan, left, widow Nane Annan, 2nd left, and daughter Ama Annan, center, join other family members to pay their respects as the coffin of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan lies in state at the Accra International Conference Center in Ghana Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Ghanaians are paying their respects to Annan, who died in August in Switzerland at age 80, ahead of Thursday’s state funeral. (Sunday Alamba/Associated Press)

ACCRA, Ghana — Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan will be buried Thursday after a three-day funeral and ceremony.

Mourners have thronged to the conference center in Accra, where his coffin has been since Monday. Many attending described him as a peaceful man who dedicated himself to global security.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo has ordered Ghana’s flags to fly at Half-mast as dignitaries, including the current U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, attend. Presidents from Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Niger and Namibia are also attending.

A private burial will follow the ceremony, with a 17-gun salute and full military honors.

