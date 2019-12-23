The drone deployment came nearly one month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.

The French military successfully tested its weaponized Reaper drone for the first time last week, and Defense Minister Florence Parly called the drones “protectors for our troops and effective against the enemy.”

AD

AD

She said they allow French troops more discretion and flexibility, and insisted that France will respect rules of armed conflict in using the drones.

Parly had announced in 2017 that France would arm its surveillance drones after the country suffered a string of extremist attacks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD