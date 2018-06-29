BANJUL, Gambia — Gambia’s president has named a new vice president in a major Cabinet reshuffle that also integrates a minister who served under former leader Yahya Jammeh.

President Adama Barrow announced Friday that Ousainou Darboe, the head of the United Democratic Party, is the new vice resident. He replaces Fatoumata Tambajang, who will be redeployed into the foreign service.

Darboe was among more than a dozen political prisoners who were detained after protests against Jammeh and released in December 2016 after he lost the election to Barrow.

Barrow also said Momodou Tangara, who had served under Jammeh, is now Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The new Cabinet shows signs of a political divide within the coalition parties that backed Barrow for president, as the UDP emerges as the new leading party in Gambia.

