By Associated PressFeb. 24, 2021 at 10:21 a.m. UTCACCRA, Ghana — Ghana becomes the first country in the world to receive vaccines through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsMost ReadWorld1First vaccine doses distributed by Covax land in West African nation of Ghana2Can I choose my covid vaccine? Strong opinions on Oxford vs. Pfizer emerge in U.K.3China uses patriotism test to sweep aside last outlet for Hong Kong democracy4AnalysisMyanmar’s coup is awkward for China5U.S. ban on China’s Xinjiang cotton fractures fashion industry supply chainsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy