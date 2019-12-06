This is the latest high-level arrest as authorities attempt to tackle widespread corruption in East Africa’s economic hub. Kenya is ranked 144th out of 175 nations in Transparency International’s annual corruption perceptions index.

Mbuvi says in a statement he is heading to court with confidence because he has the facts to dismantle what he calls “choreographed lies.”

He recently caused an outcry by showing off apparently gold-plated items such as cutlery at his home.

