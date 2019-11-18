HRW is urging Sudan’s new transitional government to undertake an “independent and transparent” investigation of those violations.
The protest movement says at least 128 people were killed in the crackdown. The death toll provided by authorities at the time was 87, including 17 at the sit-in.
Sudanese prosecutors in a July investigation said some within the security forces had exceeded orders.
