CAIRO — A leading human rights group says the deadly crackdown in Sudan against pro-democracy protesters in June may have amounted to a crime against humanity.

Human Rights Watch said on Monday that Sudan’s military rulers at the time planned the violent dispersal of a sit-in in the capital, Khartoum. The sit-in was the cornerstone in the uprising that led to the military’s overthrow of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April.