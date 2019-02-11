CAIRO — An international rights group is urging the United Nations to investigate alleged violations by Sudan’s security forces against anti-government protesters.

Sudan has been gripped by nationwide anti-government protests since Dec. 19. The demonstrations were triggered by rising prices and shortages but quickly turned to calls for autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Monday’s statement by Human Rights Watch calls on the U.N. Human Rights Council to respond at its March session to the human rights crisis in Sudan.

The New York-based group says it obtained video footage that shows “government forces’ extreme violence and shocking abuses against protesters.”

Activists say at least 57 people have been killed in the protests. The government’s latest tally stands at 30 killed, but figures have not been updated in days.

