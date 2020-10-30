The children were with the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, which is run by the Catholic diocese of Awgu.
President Muhammadu Buhari asked vehicle owners to ensure roadworthiness, “as initial reports attributed the accident to brake failure by the truck involved.”
Serious accidents with high death tolls are common in Nigeria due to poorly maintained vehicles, reckless driving and bad roads.
