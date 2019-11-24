Guinea-Bissau, a former Portuguese colony of around 1.5 million people, is one of the world’s poorest countries. It has been plagued by political instability, poverty, corruption and drug-trafficking. The most recent military coup was in 2012.
Last month, one person died and three were injured when police used tear gas to break up an unauthorized street march organized by opposition parties.
