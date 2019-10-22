All were arrested last weekend and were convicted of insurrection and disturbing the public peace.
Defense lawyer Salifou Beavogui said they would appeal, adding that the arrests and sentences were politically motivated.
Demonstrations began Oct. 14 against President Alpha Conde’s bid for another term. At least 10 people were killed in clashes with security forces.
