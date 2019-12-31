The abducted seamen were identified as five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian national. The coast guard provided no further detail on the health of the injured Greek crew member.

The coast guard did not say whether a ransom demand has been made to the ship-owning company, as is common following attacks on commercial vessels in notoriously pirate-infested waters off west Africa.

The 183-meter (600-foot) Happy Lady is designed to carry chemicals or oil products.

