An investigation into the cause has begun, and President George Weah has declared a day of mourning.

Barry says some children were as young as 10.

He says the doors had been open but fears that people were overcome by smoke. He escaped with his wife and small child but says he lost a nephew in the fire.

The school is located just outside the capital of the West African nation, Monrovia.

