Niger’s military has said that 12 others were wounded in the attack earlier this week.

The Islamic State group claimed its fighters held the camp for several hours and seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition. Its jihadists took 16 vehicles and set the camp on fire before leaving, it said.

Niger’s government has declared three days of mourning following the attack, which was the deadliest of its kind in years.

