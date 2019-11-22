Lacote, a French national, and Van Acker, a Belgian, were arrested in Belgium after the murder of businessman Marcus Mitchell. They were initially released because of a lack of evidence and fled to South Africa.

The two were sentenced in absentia in 2011 to life in prison and placed on Belgium’s most wanted list.

Ivory Coast says they had changed their identities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD