The 61-year-old Saied succeeds the late Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July.
Saied ran as an independent candidate, but received support from the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, which won Tunisia’s parliamentary election earlier this month.
Parliament is expected to soon set a date for an extraordinary session during which the new president will be sworn in and formally start his five-year mandate.
