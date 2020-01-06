The British government was not immediately available for comment.
Al-Shabab’s assault at the Manda Bay Airfield lasted several hours and destroyed several U.S. aircraft and vehicles. The airfield is adjacent to Camp Simba, a key Kenyan military base used by U.S. counterterror forces.
No Kenyans died in the attack, Kenya’s military spokesman Paul Njuguna said Monday.
Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia to counter the extremist group.
