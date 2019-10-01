An internal police circular seen by The Associated Press and dated Sept. 23 warns officers in the coastal region to “treat with suspicion” government and United Nations-branded vehicles as intelligence shows that the al-Shabab extremist group, based in neighboring Somalia, was planning attacks on key installations and social places.

The report says the attacks were to be carried out with police vehicles that al-Shabab had stolen during assaults in Kenya’s north.

