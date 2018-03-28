FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, center, raises his fist as a gesture to the crowd as he stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center right, and politician James Orengo, far right, as Odinga holds an oath during a mock “swearing-in” ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Miguna said Wednesday, March 28, 2018 that he is detained in a toilet at the country’s main airport after he refused an attempt to deport him. (Ben Curtis, File/Associated Press)

NAIROBI, Kenya — Tweeting from what he called “Toilet at Terminal 2,” a Kenyan opposition politician said Wednesday he was still detained in the “filthy” facilities at the country’s main airport after he refused an attempt to deport him.

Authorities should be punished for disregarding a High Court order on Tuesday for the immediate release of Miguna Miguna and his court appearance Wednesday morning, said James Orengo, a lawyer for the politician.

Miguna was deported to Canada last month in a crackdown on politicians who attended the mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election. A court later ordered that Miguna’s Kenyan passport be restored and that he be allowed to return.

However, when Miguna arrived on Monday at Nairobi’s international airport plainclothes officers tried to hustle him onto an outbound plane, witnesses said. That failed when he protested.

On Wednesday, Miguna posted statements on social media saying he was still “detained inside a tiny and filthy toilet” in one of the terminals.

Lawyer Japheth Mutinda, representing Kenya’s attorney general, said Miguna could not appear in court because his entry into the country was still being processed. Justice George Odunga ordered authorities to ensure Miguna’s safe passage and make sure he appeared in court in the afternoon.

The judge also ordered the interior minister, the immigration permanent secretary and the police chief to appear and explain why they disregarded court orders.

The airport confrontation came two weeks after a surprise meeting between opposition leader Odinga and Kenya’s president as they announced a new initiative to heal the East African nation after months of sometimes deadly election turmoil.

Odinga had argued that Kenyatta lacked legitimacy because his initial Aug. 8 re-election victory was nullified by the Supreme Court over “irregularities and illegalities.” The repeat election had a low turnout as Odinga boycotted it, citing a lack of electoral reforms.

Miguna was at Odinga’s side when he took an oath as the “people’s president” at the mock inauguration. The government responded by arresting opposition politicians.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.