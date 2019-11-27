The long-awaited Building Bridges Initiative was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and rival Raila Odinga after they shook hands last year to end a months-long election standoff.
Kenyans were shocked when the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s 2017 election win and called for a new vote, which Odinga’s supporters boycotted. They later swore in Odinga and called him “the people’s president,” leading to a government crackdown.
