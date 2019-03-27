NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan who won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize has returned home to pomp and pageantry. The Franciscan friar has a message for Africa: Invest in youth.

Science teacher Peter Tabichi on Wednesday called his win a testimony that Africa has great people.

“It’s a victory for Kenya, for Africa and the whole world. It shows that our young people, given the chance, if we invest in the young people, they are going to do great things,” he said.

He routinely gives away most of his salary.

The United Nations Development Program says Africa has the youngest population in the world. Yet many youth express frustration with what they call a lack of opportunities to improve their lives.

The Global Teacher Prize is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation.

