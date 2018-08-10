

Lord's Resistance Army escapees Oryem Bosco, 28, Owong Sam, 26, and Stephen Okot, 32, meet Stephen's youngest brother for the first time. They were brought back to northern Uganda after 16 years in the Lord's Resistance Army. (Sally Hayden)

Kidnapped when he was just 16 to fight for the brutal Lord’s Resistance Army, Stephen Okot found his way to freedom and back to his family years later through a rare friendship made in the bush.

Trained to kill and always fearing informers and punishment by his own comrades, Okot had long kept to himself, until by chance he started talking with Oryem Bosco, a short, shy man a few years younger, about their childhoods in northern Uganda. “I told him my ancestral place only to realize we came from the same district.”

From that day, Okot and Bosco began sharing food. As they ate, they huddled together, contemplating the decade they’d been away from their families, whispering about what they saw around them: the killing without mercy; the lack of education among the fighters; the bleakness of their future.

The LRA, a cultlike rebel group led by Joseph Kony, terrorized northern Uganda for almost two decades, killing 100,000 and displacing 1.7 million with the stated intention of imposing a rule based on the Ten Commandments.

Its fighters kidnapped tens of thousands of children, turning them into killers who carried out rapes, torture and massacres, before the group was driven out of the country in 2006.

Last year, the United States ended its seven-year support for the hunt to find Kony, pulling funding that encouraged LRA defections through leaflets, loudspeakers and local radio broadcasts. However, Paul Ronan, from the nonprofit Invisible Children, warns that the group remains a threat.

With several hundred scattered around Congo and the Central African Republic, LRA fighters have already this year kidnapped more than 160 civilians, according to Invisible Children’s LRA Crisis Tracker.



Oryem Bosco greets his family after 16 years apart, in the Child Protection Unit in Gulu, northern Uganda. (Sally Hayden)

Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, is now believed to have settled in Sudan.

The LRA appears to be holding together. With the U.S.and Ugandan militaries pulling out of the fight, encouraging defections is seen as the best way to whittle down its remaining forces. There have been 343 defections in the last four years.

Isolated from the rest of the world, the remaining fighters worry they will be punished for crimes they’ve committed if they were to leave. They’re also trapped in an environment where captives inform on each other for promotion and commanders are punished for being kind.

You would be killed by firing squad for even thinking of escaping, Okot said, which is what made his bonding with Bosco so important. As they grew closer, they found a third confidant in Owong Sam, a charismatic man with a hearty laugh who was abducted at the age of 9.

“I began loving Sam, I began loving Bosco: They were people I could trust,” said Okot, sitting in a guarded reception center in Gulu, northern Uganda, several months after the three finally escaped.

It was Sam, now 26, who first suggested leaving. Due to his favored status, he had been allocated a wife — another captive — and now had a daughter. “I thought (about how) I was abducted when I was a child. My daughter isn’t studying. I wanted to bring her back home to get an education,” he explained.

So, Sam approached his friends. “Our future is going nowhere but still we can manage our way out,” he remembers saying. “If you want a better life you should pack, but don’t tell anyone, or I will be killed.”

Their chance came when they were ordered to escort their commander to a meeting Kony called in Darfur, in western Sudan. During the journey back, they stole away at night while others slept: The three men helped Sam’s family, which had now grown to two children.

Owong Sam hugs his mother. Sam was kidnapped as a 9-year-old from his home in northern Uganda and forced to become a child soldier. (Sally Hayden)

Together they made the long journey from Sudan, through the Central African Republic to the border with Congo on foot. Until last year, there would have been U.S. Special Forces helping them return to Uganda, but now it’s down to the work of local Ugandans, particularly David Ocitti, who runs an organization called Pathways to Peace.

In June, Ocitti traveled to Banda, in northeastern Congo, to greet the escapees and begin the slow process of finding their families and flying them back home.

Four weeks later, 16 years of separation ended when the three were finally reunited with their families in Gulu. Women ululated, fathers and uncles rushed to lift the returnees into the air amid shouts of joy. “My dad’s gotten fatter,” Sam quipped, grinning from ear to ear.

A sister, who Sam believed had been killed in a shootout with government forces, delightedly introduced him to her children. Sam’s mother then pulled him onto her lap and held him there, with her eyes closed, for more than five minutes.

Okot and Bosco, meanwhile, discovered that their families were related and they were actually distant cousins.

All three escapees have been granted amnesty by the Ugandan government and won’t face prosecution for anything they did in the bush.

Defections and reunions are generally celebrated by northern Ugandans, who see them as a necessary step toward peace-building. Many more families are waiting for news of their missing loved ones, though defectors say less than 60 Ugandans are left in the LRA.

Still, rejoining civilian life will not be easy. “I call this the honeymoon period,” said Ocitti. “Usually the post-traumatic stress disorder kicks in six months to a year later. Now, so many people are coming with gifts, sweet words, but after a year they have to face their real life.”

Local counselors say at least two LRA escapees have killed themselves over the past few years. Children born in the bush can be rejected by their parents’ families, and other escapees have developed addiction problems or experience hostility from neighbors.



Escapees who have recently reunited with their families will stay at the Child Protection Unit in Gulu, northern Uganda, for a few weeks, before going back to their communities. (Sally Hayden)

Without an education and experience, many also struggle to find work. “They [LRA] want you to be a total fool,” Okot said, explaining their lack of literacy. He’s lucky: His father runs a business repairing bicycles and said he’d love to have his eldest son join him.

When they return to their communities, after several weeks of counseling, there’ll be a welcoming ceremony. This sometimes involves prayers and defectors stepping on an egg as a cleansing ritual to signify a new beginning.

Bosco said he never thought their escape would work, and now that he is finally home, he is convinced that the scourge that robbed him of his childhood may one day truly end.

“Everything has a beginning and an end. Nothing is impossible before God,” he said.

