HARARE, Zimbabwe — Lawyers in Zimbabwe have marched on the constitutional court to protest the alleged denial of justice for hundreds of people arrested in a violent crackdown on protests that shut down the country.

A police spokeswoman says over 1,000 people have been arrested. Lawyers say many languish in jail after being denied bail while others have been forced into unfair hearings.

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa describes the judiciary’s actions as “well-coordinated.”

Dozens of gown-wearing lawyers marched in the capital, Harare, as riot police watched. The lawyers petitioned chief justice Luke Malaba.

Reports of alleged abuses by security forces continue, with the military heavily deployed in poor and working-class suburbs.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa asserts that the arrests are meant to “cripple” his party. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba rejects the allegation.

