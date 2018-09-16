DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Leaders from the East African nations of Ethiopia and Eritrea are to sign an agreement in Saudi Arabia as the two countries ease tensions after decades of hostilities.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency says Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki are both in the Saudi city of Jiddah ahead of the meeting Sunday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is also expected to be present at the meeting.

Few details about the agreement have been released. However, the U.N. on Friday described the Jiddah meeting as “the signing ceremony of the peace agreement” between the two countries.

Ahmed and Afwerki signed a “Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship” on July 9, ending 20 years of enmity and formally restoring diplomatic relations between the neighboring countries.

