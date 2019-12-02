The Tripoli-based health ministry says the airstrike took place on Sunday in the al-Sawani neighborhood, about 30 kilometers, or 18 miles, from the city center.

The ministry’s spokesman Malek Merset says the strike wounded a fifth child. The interior ministry blamed the Libyan National Army for the airstrike.

Fighting has stalled in recent weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches. Hundreds have been killed and thousands displaced in the fighting.

