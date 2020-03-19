Libya is divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west.
Last year, the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, which is allied with the eastern government, launched a military offensive to wrestle the capital from its western rival. The offensive has led to a military stalemate, killed hundreds of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands. Earlier this year, world leaders convened in Germany to mediate a cease-fire between the country’s warring parties but so far diplomatic efforts have failed to result in a cessation of violence.
