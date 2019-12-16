In a statement, the interior ministry denied playing any role in Fhelboom’s arrest, and pointed a finger at the government’s intelligence services, asking them to clarify why the detainment took place.

Although the Tripoli-based government is backed by the U.N. and other Western countries, many of its institutions are in reality staffed and controlled by local militia groups.

The Tripoli government has courted powerful militias for its protection. It’s been facing a monthslong assault on the capital by forces loyal to a rival government based in Libya’s east. Those forces, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, have been trying to capture the capital since April.

Sherif Mansour, the Middle East and North Africa program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Fhelboom’s arrest highlighted the specific dangers that journalists face in Libya.

“There are too many government and non-governmental actors that enforce their own rules and try to exert influence amid the ongoing chaos of the war,” he told The Associated Press. He said journalists have been disappeared, detained and tortured by militias on both sides.

Fhelboom’s disappearance sparked sharp condemnation from an array of rights organizations. A statement Monday from Libya’s National Human Rights Committee said those behind his detention should be swiftly “brought to justice.”

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya called for his release and expressed concern that Fhelboom’s “arrest and detention may be on account of his work as a human rights defender and journalist,” in violation of international law.

Hifter’s forces have opened a fierce new assault on the capital in recent days.

The heavy fighting has threatened to plunge the North African nation into another bout of violence rivaling the scale of the 2011 conflict, in which a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

