A vehicle and structure is damaged from fighting in the region of Tajoura , east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Humanitarian workers remain deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of some 3,700 refugees and migrants in detention centers that are already exposed to, or are located close to, active fighting. (Hamza Turkia, File/Associated Press)

CAIRO — Libya’s U.N.-backed government says it has taken back a strategic town near Tripoli from a Libyan commander whose forces have been fighting for the past three months to capture the country’s capital.

The Tripoli-based government released a statement late on Wednesday, saying their militias have retaken Gharyan and vowing to pursue its liberation campaign until the “aggressors are purged from all areas.”

The self-styled Libyan National Army of commander Khalifa Hifter launched a push on Tripoli in April, claiming it seeks to free the city of radical militias.

Gharyan, about 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, from Tripoli, was a key supply route for Hifter’s forces.

Hifter’s offensive against Tripoli has been widely criticized. So far, hundreds have been killed, mainly combatants but also civilians, and thousands have been displaced.

