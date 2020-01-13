France, which was once a colonizing power in these countries, has roughly 4,500 troops in the Sahel — the most of any outside nation by far — where residents have applauded defense help in the recent past. But now some blame the European country for deteriorating security.

Macron has threatened to withdraw French forces if West African leaders don’t publicly back their presence, and analysts expected a show of togetherness in Monday’s two-hour meeting.

“Everybody needs each other, and everybody is paying a heavy sacrifice,” said Paul Melly, a Francophone Africa analyst at Chatham House in London.

AD

AD

The summit came just days after the second massacre of soldiers in Niger in as many months, highlighting the grim regularity with which fighters linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda strike.

France also suffered a devastating blow in November when two helicopters deployed in the battle against the insurgents collided, killing 13.

Terrorist attacks have increased fivefold in Sahelian countries since 2016, with more than 4,000 deaths recorded and hundreds of thousands of people forced from their homes, according to the latest figures from the United Nations.

The violence is spreading most rapidly in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which endure routine assaults from extremist groups seeking to gain territory, analysts say, and threatens to destabilize a region with one of the youngest populations on Earth.

AD

AD

U.S. officials have warned that Islamist militants are training and plotting attacks from the Sahel, where governments often lack the resources to uproot fighters from remote hideouts in the vast, harsh terrain.

The fight against the Islamic State has moved to this expanse of Africa, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in November.

Troops from West Africa, France and the United Nations have struggled to contain the scourge despite pouring millions of dollars and years of manpower into the effort.

France has called on other European nations to send special forces into the fight. German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged in August to help ramp up security in the Sahel.

AD

The United States, which supplies intelligence, training and drone support in the region, is reducing its troop count in Africa by about a tenth over the next few years, according to a 2018 Pentagon announcement. (Most American troops are based in East Africa.)

AD

West Africa’s trouble began when the Libyan government collapsed in 2011 and mercenaries once employed by the deposed leader headed back to their native Mali and teamed up with al-Qaeda fighters — whom the French beat back two years later when the extremists tried to seize the capital, Bamako.

That shared celebration faded after the Islamist militants regrouped and scattered across the Sahel. Fighting is now spilling into Senegal and Ghana, experts say, sparking fears in coastal countries that have not grappled with such threats.

AD

Some in West Africa project anger at the French for not stamping out the problem and wonder aloud if the outside forces have made it worse.

Salif Keita, one of Mali’s most popular singers, urged President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in a Facebook video last year to stop “subjecting yourself to little Emmanuel Macron — he’s just a kid.”

AD