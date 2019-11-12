The offensive comes after about 100 soldiers have been killed by extremists in the span of a month. It represents one of the army’s heaviest losses since a 2013 French-led military intervention to oust the extremists from power in the major towns of northern Mali.
The operation coincides with the launch of an operation led by French anti-extremist forces alongside local troops in the border region of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.
