The unidentified man who got onto the plane spoke in English and was believed to be a foreigner residing in the West African nation. The government news agency said he had identified himself as an American who “had problems with Mauritania.”
The security breach is the first of its kind since Nouakchott’s airport was inaugurated in 2016, officials said.
