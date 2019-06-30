KHARTOUM, Sudan — Protesters filled the streets of Sudan’s capital in at least the tens of thousands on Sunday in a resurgence of an uprising that had been quieted by a violent crackdown earlier this month.

While reports from around the city indicated most neighborhoods remained peaceful, others saw clashes between protesters and riot police, who fired tear gas and blank rounds.

The protests in Sudan, which began in December, succeeded in bringing down former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who had ruled since a coup in 1989. Sunday is the 30th anniversary of that coup.

A transitional military council quickly stepped into Bashir’s place in April, and protesters have been demanding a civilian-led government.

On June 3, a vast sit-in was violently dispersed by the military council. The health ministry said 61 were killed; protest organizers say more than 130 were, and that many bodies were dumped into the White Nile and Blue Nile rivers, which converge near Khartoum’s center.

The organizers of Sunday’s marches are comprised of professional and neighborhood associations, and had hoped to draw out a million people, or around a fifth of the population of Khartoum and its suburbs. Large turnouts were reported from other cities across Sudan, including Atbara, where December’s first protests were spurred by the rising cost of basic necessities like bread and fuel.

The protests have been organized almost entirely without Internet, which has been shut off for almost a month. Graffiti advertisements blanket many of the city’s walls, and small groups have walked around neighborhoods with megaphones to spread the word.

Sudan has numerous militias that operate semi-independently from its military. One of them, the Rapid Support Forces, is particularly reviled by protesters for its alleged role in breaking up the sit-in. RSF troops were deployed all around Khartoum on Sunday, as were various units of the army and police.

The RSF is led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, who is the military council’s deputy, and the supplier of more than 15,000 ground troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates’ ground offensive in nearby Yemen. Hemedti and the military council have received vocal support, as well as financial backing, from those countries as well as neighboring Egypt.

The protests were driven in part by a desire for justice for those killed on June 3 and June 4 as the RSF cracked down on protests around the city.



Ahmed Abdelrahman, center, leads a protest outside of Bashir Noori's house on June 30. Abdelrahman took Noori's son to the hospital after he was shot. (Max Bearak/The Washington Post)

Bashir Noori, 63, sits in his courtyard in Omdurman, Sudan, on June 30. Noori's 14-year-old Oudai was killed by security forces on June 4. (Max Bearak/The Washington Post)

Outside a small brick house painted lavender in Khartoum’s sister-city, Omdurman, Ahmed Abdelrahman led a smaller version of the marches that filled other parts of the city.

On June 4, he had been walking down the street when Oudai Bashir Noori, 14, a friend of his younger brother, was shot by security forces.

“He was targeted because he had been at the protests,” said Abdelrahman. “I carried his bleeding body. How can we let the military win?”

Inside the compound, however, Bashir Noori, Oudai’s father, had barred his other five children from participating in Sunday’s marches. He has tried to stay composed in front of his kids, but it is hard when he thinks about Oudai’s ambitions. The boy had wanted to president of Sudan one day.

He recounted how Abdelrahman had brought Oudai to the house, and how he could see that the bullet had passed just a few centimeters above his son’s heart. An unsuccessful surgery lasted five hours. It took weeks to get a murder case opened, and it still hasn’t been formally filed.

“I told my sons no, absolutely not,” said Noori, 63. “More innocents are going to get killed. Now is the most dangerous time of the revolution. It is a game of thrones.”

He stood by his door as the protesters, many as young or even younger than Oudai, marched down the dirt street, chanting revolutionary slogans.

