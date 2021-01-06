Approval of Sinopharm’s vaccine is under review by Morocco’s regulators and is expected to be granted in the coming days.
According to the authorization documents, the AstraZeneca vaccine would be administered in two doses with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.
The approval comes as preparations for Morocco’s vaccine rollout have reached “advanced stages,” the Health Ministry said. A launch date has not been announced.
The immunization plan aims to vaccinate 80% of the population, including frontline workers and people suffering from chronic diseases.
In response to rising coronavirus infections, Morocco imposed a nationwide curfew and ordered restaurants in major cities to close.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.