The ministers for health, culture, tourism and higher education are among the new faces.
Political analyst Karim Ayach says the move appears to be a way to push toward “serious reforms to correct a sclerotic system plagued by lack of accountability” and failure to initiate an “adequate development policy.”
Four women are represented in the new government, compared to one previously.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD