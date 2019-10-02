The 28-year-old Raissouni denied she had an abortion and claimed she was married to her Sudanese fiancé under Islamic law. The fiancé and the doctor accused of performing the abortion were also convicted.

Colleagues and relatives of the doctor attended the protest.

While in custody, Raissouni said she was mostly interrogated about her work as a journalist. Her supporters suspect she was targeted for prosecution because of her reporting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD